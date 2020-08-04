Father And Son Imitate Hrithik Roshan's Steps From 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena'; Watch

Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen in Siddharth Anand's War, completed two decades in the film industry a few months ago. Recently, a father and son's video dancing to Hrithik Roshan's Ek Pal Ka Jeena song has been doing the rounds on the internet. The anonymous duo is imitating Hrithik Roshan's dance steps from the song, which interestingly was from the actor's debut film as a leading man.

Check out the video:

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan's Mother Pinkie Roshan Sways Along The Tunes Of 'Ghungroo'

The video shared a few days ago has gone viral on the internet with everyone raving about the dancing skills of the father and son. The father and son's dancing video has attracted a massive fan following on social media. More than 30,000 people have seen the video, and more than 2,000 people have liked it. However, Hrithik Roshan is yet to respond to this video.

Hrithik Roshan in Ek Pal Ka Jeena song

Ek Pal Ka Jeena, composed by Rajesh Roshan, is from Hrithik Roshan's debut movie Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000). Ek Pal Ka Jeena is one of Hrithik Roshan's most iconic movie songs, noted for its choreography. The song is sung by Lucky Ali and picturised on Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan Reacts To Rashmika Mandanna & Nithiin's Dance Video Tribute

Hrithik Roshan completes two decades in Bollywood

Hrithik Roshan, who completed two decades in Bollywood in January 2020, has managed to carve a niche for himself with his exceptional acting and dancing skills. Roshan made his debut as a child artist. However, with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai's release, the actor gained massive popularity.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan's These 5 Songs Are The Most Viewed On YouTube, Watch Here

In an acting career spanning two decades, Hrithik Roshan has been a part of movies like Fiza (2000), Dhoom 2 (2006), Krrish franchise (2016-2013), among others. Roshan is currently gearing up to begin work on the fourth installment of the Krrish franchise. The forthcoming movie is presently in pre-production.

Also Read | All Hrithik Roshan's Songs That Are Sung By Veteran Singer Udit Narayan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.