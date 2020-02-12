The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Hrithik Roshan Says He Cannot Do What Prajakta Koli Does On Her YouTube Channel

Bollywood News

Previously during an interview, Hrithik Roshan complimented YouTube Creator Prajakta Koli for her efforts. Read more to know about the interview.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood. He has had a successful year with two major films, Super 30 and War, rocking at the box office. The actor previously met Prajakta Koli for an interview. Prajakta Koli is popularly known as MostlySane on social media. She has a YouTube channel where she uploads comedy content to entertain her audience. During the interview, Hrithik Roshan complimented Prajakta Koli on her efforts. Let us take a look at some more details about what Hrithik Roshan told MostlySane.

ALSO READ | Hrithik Roshan To Star In Tamil Action Film 'Kaithi's' Hindi Remake Next?

Hrithik Roshan calls Prajakta Koli "gifted"

Hrithik Roshan told Prajakta Koli that he cannot do what she does. He loved her content and he wished that he could do that. He complimented her that she was doing great and she was meant for it. However, Prajakta Koli mentioned that her dream was to become a radio personality instead of creating a YouTube channel titled MostlySane. It was Prajakta Koli's dream to meet Hrithik Roshan since her childhood.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prajakta Koli (@mostlysane) on

ALSO READ | Hrithik Roshan Loves Listening To THESE Types Of Songs During His Workout

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prajakta Koli (@mostlysane) on

ALSO READ | Hrithik Roshan's Style Game On Social Media Proves He Is A Fashion Icon

When Prajakta met Hrithik

Prajakta Koli also mentioned that the first time she met Hrithik Roshan was when she was interning for a radio channel. Since she was a big fan of the actor, her seniors informed her that she would not be allowed to meet him. However, she did not listen to them and managed to take a video with him. The YouTube creator also mentioned how she was inspired by Hrithik Roshan.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prajakta Koli (@mostlysane) on

ALSO READ | Hrithik Roshan Talks About His New Approach To Movies & Acting

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
STATE WELFARISM WORKS FOR KEJRIWAL
LPG CYLINDER PRICES HIKED SHARPLY
MISHRA TAKES STOCK OF VOTE SHARE
NEESHAM HAS SOME FUN
THAKUR GETS TROLLED BY FANS
GAMBHIR EATS HUMBLE PIE