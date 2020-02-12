Hrithik Roshan Says He Cannot Do What Prajakta Koli Does On Her YouTube Channel

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood. He has had a successful year with two major films, Super 30 and War, rocking at the box office. The actor previously met Prajakta Koli for an interview. Prajakta Koli is popularly known as MostlySane on social media. She has a YouTube channel where she uploads comedy content to entertain her audience. During the interview, Hrithik Roshan complimented Prajakta Koli on her efforts. Let us take a look at some more details about what Hrithik Roshan told MostlySane.

Hrithik Roshan calls Prajakta Koli "gifted"

Hrithik Roshan told Prajakta Koli that he cannot do what she does. He loved her content and he wished that he could do that. He complimented her that she was doing great and she was meant for it. However, Prajakta Koli mentioned that her dream was to become a radio personality instead of creating a YouTube channel titled MostlySane. It was Prajakta Koli's dream to meet Hrithik Roshan since her childhood.

When Prajakta met Hrithik

Prajakta Koli also mentioned that the first time she met Hrithik Roshan was when she was interning for a radio channel. Since she was a big fan of the actor, her seniors informed her that she would not be allowed to meet him. However, she did not listen to them and managed to take a video with him. The YouTube creator also mentioned how she was inspired by Hrithik Roshan.

