Hrithik Roshan To Star In Tamil Action Film 'Kaithi's' Hindi Remake Next?

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most sought after actors of Bollywood. He has had a successful year with two major films, Super 30 and War rocking at the box office. Though the actor himself has not revealed what would be his next project, there have been several reports suggesting that the actor is all set to resume the shoot for Krrish 4 after his father's recovery. Read on to know the latest reports about the actor's next flick.

Hrithik Roshan to be cast for 'Kaithi' remake?

Lately, it was confirmed that Bollywood will soon see a remake of a critically acclaimed movie, Kaithi. It has been reported by various entertainment channels that Hrithik Roshan was approached to play the lead role. Although there have been no reports about how Hrithik Roshan has responded to the offer. The movie will go on floors once the cast and crew is finalised. It has also been said that the movie is likely to get a theatrical release by 2020 year-end.

Kaithi was an action film and was received well by audiences and critics alike. Kaithi was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by S. R. Prakashbabu and S. R. Prabhu. They would be joining hands with Reliance entertainment and producing a Bollywood remake of the film Kaithi.

Talking about the Bollywood remake, the producers told a leading media portal that the movie is purely an action film with no songs or heroine. In the Tamil version, actor Karthi has given a terrific performance and had received critical acclaims for the movie. When rumours about Hrithik Roshan acting in the remake surfaced on the internet, his fans went gaga over it. Hrithik Roshan has done several action films including War, Agneepath and many more.

Kaithi: The Tamil version

The Tamil language movie, Kaithi, starring Karthi revolved around a man, who was an ex-convict. After he came out of the prison, he attempted to reunite with his long lost daughter. His attempts are interrupted due to a drug raid planned by an inspector.

