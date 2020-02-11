Hrithik Roshan's Style Game On Social Media Proves He Is A Fashion Icon

Ever since his debut, Hrithik Roshan has been a fashion icon. From his famous Ek Pal Ka Jeena attire in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai to his most recent dapper looks, Hrithik has always aced the style game. Fans often take inspiration from the actor and even appreciate him for making the simplest of outfits stand out. Here are some of the most amazing outfits by Hrithik.

Hrithik Roshan's style game on social media

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan's Love For Jackets Quite Evident In These Pictures

Turtle neck and jacket

The turtle neck can be quiet challenging to carry for some men; however, Hrithik aces this look. He has been seen multiple times wearing a turtle neck and slaying in style. He topped it off with a maroon jacket which adds to the overall style quotient. Pairing the look with tailored pants and boots, Hrithik brought out his A-game. He finished the look with a pair of sunglasses and a cap.

Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan Dotes On His Kids Hrehaan And Hridhaan At Bright Outdoor Lunch

Lavender

Another colour which is tough to rock is the lavender shade. However, Hrithik made it seem easy with his cool jet black jacket and his trendy pair of sneakers. The star is evidently a fan of caps and shades and therefore incorporated them to complete his look.

Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan Fan? Here Are Some Of His Best Songs Which You Cannot Miss

Hoodie

Hrithik managed to play well with the colour of his hoodie and that of his shoes. The white hoodie and blue denim look is a classic one. The style oozes comfort and simplicity, and Hrithik manages to make it look even more cool.

Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan-Sonam Kapoor & Other B-town Celebs Who Featured In A Single As A Couple

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.