Hrithik Roshan Shares A Heartfelt Post Talking About Hope And Positivity

Hrithik Roshan has become an integral part of Bollywood since the time he made his debut in the movie Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai. The actor had a successful 2019, with two of his movies Super 30 and War becoming box office hits. The actor's recent post on Instagram gives hope and a good message about life.

Here is what Hrithik posted:

Hrithik Roshan posted a picture of himself looking upwards. He seems to be lost in thought in the picture. In the caption of the post, Roshan sent out a beautiful message to his followers on Instagram. He first appreciated the picture and said that it was a 'nice one'. He then wrote that the picture reminds him of the wonder he experienced when he was a child. Hrithik was also reminded of the immense hope he had that he will be able to move forward against all odds.

Roshan then spoke about 'how sometimes everyone needs to be reminded that whatever we all want the most in our lives, we must hold in our hearts and mind'. He said that walking around with fear and anger will result in you finding fear and anger around you. So, it is important to go into situations with what you want to find. You become what you focus on. At the end of the caption, Hrithik returned back to his picture and thanked the person who captured his photograph. He did it because it reminded him to keep the wonder and hope alive. He said that he needed it.

Hrithik Roshan has recently completed 20 years in Bollywood. He shared on his Twitter that his journey had only two things, fear and fearless. He also shared a sweet note where he compared his characters from Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai, his first movie and War, his latest film.

I think the 2 emotions which best describe my journey of the past 20 years since KNPH, is simply “Fear” and “Fearless” both existing simultaneously and never one devoid of the other .



On the face of it ,

Fearless is a David .

Fear is more a Goliath ...https://t.co/2KtfCRdTma — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 15, 2020

Image Courtesy: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

