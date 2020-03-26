Hrithik Roshan's Picture With Preity Zinta Will Remind You Of Their 'Koi Mil Gaya' Days

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan celebrated his birthday in January with a bang. He received innumerable wishes from his fans and fellow celebrities. Among those, his Koi Mil Gaya co-star Preity Zinta also poured birthday wishes on her social media.

Preity Zinta wishes Hrithik Roshan on his birthday

Besides Roshan’s followers and fans, Zinta was equally excited about her former co-star’s birthday. She shared an adorable picture of the actor on her official Instagram handle. In the photo, she can be seen giving a peck on Roshan’s cheek. Accompanied with the snap, Preity Zinta wrote a wondrous caption. Wishing him birthday, she called him 'super talented', 'super-hot', 'super hit' and 'super sharp'.

Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta's films

The duo is known for sharing tunning on-screen chemistry. Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta have appeared together in various films including Koi Mil Gaya, Lakshya, Mission Kashmir and Krrish. Earlier also, they have posted pictures on their respective social media pages.

Preity Zinta's birthday celebration

During Preity Zinta’s birthday celebration, Hrithik Roshan also shared a series of pictures from the event in Los Angeles. She can be seen in pictures with her close ones and Roshan while blowing candles. Have a look at their pictures:

Farah Khan's lunch party

A few months back, a popular filmmaker and choreographer, Farah Khan hosted lunch at her residence. She invited her close friends from the industry. Among others, Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta grabbed eyeballs with their cute selfie. The latter shared the picture with an adorable caption on her Instagram page.

