Hrithik Roshan Shares Fan-made 'incredible' Artwork, Thanks Him For Love

On Monday night, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram handle and shared a wonderful sketch of his portrait made by his fan. Hrithik called the artwork 'incredible' and also thanked the respective person for the love. Sharing the picture, Roshan wrote, "Incredible Artwork! Thank you for the love Amal Sindhu."

Hrithik Roshan's post garnered a lot of attention on the internet as fans rushed to the comment section and showered praises on him for supporting his fans. A user expressed, "if you keep supporting such artists, they will soon go very ahead." Soon, Sussanne Khan also called the artwork 'brilliant'. Actors Urvashi Rautela, Saloni Chopra, Swara Bhasker, Donal Bisht dropped endearing comments on Hrithik Roshan's Instagram post. Take a look at the post shared by the actor.

Hrithik thanks fan for incredible sketch

Recently, Hrithik Roshan also shared a selfie of himself and expressed that he was proud of himself for clicking one. In his caption, the actor wrote a note in Hindi, which roughly translates to, "This is a selfie. The camera button is in my hands. Wow, I am proud of myself." As seen in the picture, the War actor pulled off a black tee and sported a cap of the same colour. Soon, his post met with a flurry of comments.

Hrithik Roshan has been on a spree of sharing his selfies. He earlier shared a sun-kissed selfie that set the internet ablaze. In the pic, the actor's eyes shone in the sunlight. In no time, Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Sharma, Mrunal Thakur, Amaal Malik, Sophie Choudhry, and many others dropped comments on the post.

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in Siddharth Anand's directorial, War, alongside Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. He is now gearing up for the fourth installment of Krrish, titled Krrish 4. The movie will star Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Kharbanda, and Nawazzudin Siddiqui in prominent roles. Reportedly, the makers of the movie are looking for a Christmas release for the film. Moreover, the actor will also be seen opposite Katrina Kaif in Bang Bang Reloaded.

