Hrithik Roshan And Sidharth Malhotra Review 'Gunjan Saxena', Call It 'Outstanding'

Janhvi Kapoor's latest film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, just released today, on August 12, 2020, on Netflix India. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role, who was the very first female pilot in the Indian Airforce. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl tells the story of how Gunjan joined the Airforce and how she fought during the Kargil War.

Several fans and critics have already shared their review for the movie, and now actors like Hrithik Roshan and Sidharth Malhotra are also taking to social media handles to praise Janhvi's latest film.

Hrithik Roshan & Sidharth Malhotra react to Janhvi's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Just watched #GunjanSaxena . What a film . Cried my eyes out and laughed out loud . Entire team take a bow ! OUTSTANDING. 👏 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 12, 2020

Taking to social media, superstar Hrithik Roshan praised Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Hrithik Roshan stated that he cried his eyes out and even laughed out loud while watching the movie. He also commended the entire team behind the film and asked them to "take a bow" from him.

Finally, Hrithik Roshan rated Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl as an "Outstanding" film. Even actor Sidharth Malhotra had high praise for Janhvi Kapoor's latest biopic.

Just saw this inspiring true story of Gunjan n love how #Janhvi plays this ambitious girl who’s so sincere that u keep rooting for her n connecting with her passion.. @TripathiiPankaj ji is amazing! loved this father daughter duo! Superb debut by Sharan.. Kudos to the whole team! — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) August 12, 2020

Sidharth Malhotra claimed the story of Gunjan Saxena was inspiring for him. He also praised Janhvi Kapoor for her stellar performance in the film. Sidharth Malhotra called Janhvi an ambitious girl who is so sincere that you keep rooting for her and connect with her passion. Moreover, Sidharth Malhotra also praised Pankaj Tripathi, who played Gunjan's father Anup Saxena.

Sidharth added that he loved the father-daughter duo in the film. The actor also commended actor Sharan for making a brilliant debut with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Finally, he praised the entire team behind Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl for their amazing work.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is co-written and directed by debutant director Sharan Sharma. The film also stars Angad Bedi, Manav Vij, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ayesha Raza Mishra, and Chandan K Anand in important roles. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl also received positive reviews from most critics. Many portals praised the film for its plot, direction, and patriotic themes.

