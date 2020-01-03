Hrithik Roshan’s 'War' Is The Best Film Of 2019 Says THIS Filmmaker; Details Inside

Hrithik Roshan had a great time in the year 2019. His movies War and Super 30 were super hits at the box office and were loved by fans. Out of these movies, War broke several records. War had the highest-openings of 2019 in India. After this success, Hrithik will next be seen in Krrish 4. Recently, filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh took to his Twitter to appreciate Hrithik Roshan’s War. Here is what he had to say.

Read Also | Hrithik Roshan Smashed The Box Office With These Films In 2019; Check Out

Sujoy Ghosh speaks on Hrithik Roshan’s War:

but i think the film i enjoyed the most in the cinemas and had a rocking good time is WAR. that’d be my film of the year. and of course... all hail hrithik roshan! https://t.co/G6g1IES4vI — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) December 28, 2019

Sujoy Ghosh wrote that he is thinking about choosing his best film of 2019. He wrote that it was very difficult as many good films like Uri, Bala, Article15, and Dreamgirl had released that year. He also said that the list is never-ending and all the movies are really made well. After this, he declared that the film he enjoyed the most in 2019 was War. He added that the enjoyed the film and had a rocking time while watching it. He considers his best film of the entire year 2019 movie was Hrithik’s War. He also said that it is the best movie, according to him, all because of Hrithik Roshan.

Read Also | Deepika Padukone Denies Rumours Of Hrithik Roshan Being Roped In For 'Draupadi'

Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Krrish 4. The movie is the fourth instalment in the film franchise. The movie is speculated to be released during Christmas 2020. It is speculated that Kriti Kharbanda and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in the film.

Read Also | Hrithik Roshan On Action Movies: It's More Than Just Fist Fighting And Blowing Cars

Read Also | Hrithik Roshan Reacts To Rashmika Mandanna & Nithiin's Dance Video Tribute

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.