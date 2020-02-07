Hrithik Roshan Reveals Idea Behind His Iconic Look From 'Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai'

From his debut in Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai to his latest movie, Hrithik Roshan has transformed into a much mature actor. The actor is hailed for his charming looks, and his god-like physique has often been discussed since his debut in 2000. Recently, the actor opened up about his experience while shooting for his debut film.

Hrithik Roshan reveals the idea behind his iconic look from Kaho Na Pyaar Hai

In an interview with an entertainment daily, Hrithik got candid and spoke about his journey from Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai to his current film. The actor himself admitted that there has been a drastic shift in the way he used to act and the way he acts in movies now. The Krissh star expressed that he is keen on unravelling the craft of acting further and is interested in diving deep. He also went on to mention that the reason he did Kaabil was due to his urge to try something extraordinary.

Hrithik said that he was pleased with the responses he got for his more recent films like Super 30, Kaabil, War, etc. The actor mentioned that he has gotten more mature with his roles over time and does not shy away from trying to experiment with new aspects. When asked about the reason he sported grey strands in War, Hrithik said that he has embraced the greys and hence thought it would be a good idea.

It was then the actor told the audience about his iconic Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai look. He mentioned that at the time of the shooting, he was very transparent with his dad about the kind of shots he wanted. He mentioned that he wanted his look in the second half to be a sleek, gelled hair one with glasses. Rakesh Roshan did not agree to this demand initially as this type of look was considered nerdy and not hero-like. However, Hrithik took the help of his friends to convince his dad that the look would suit the character. The actor said that it took a while, but somehow his dad got on board with the idea and they went through with it.

