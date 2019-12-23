Hrithik Roshan To Star Alongside Deepika Padukone In Madhu Mantena's Mahabharat?

Both Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are two of the biggest names in Bollywood at the moment. However, despite being two of the most sought after actors, Deepika and Hrithik have never featured in a movie together. Though if recent rumours are to be believed, then Hrithik and Deepika will finally be working together in Madhu Mantena's upcoming movie, Mahabharat.

Will Hrithik Roshan feature as Lord Krishna in the upcoming Mahabharat film

Fans of the two actors have expressed their desire to see them together on the big screen for a while now. This excitement to see them together started when Deepika praised Hrithik Roshan for his acting in the hit action film, War. After that, the two actors also had a funny moment at Rohini Iyer's Bollywood party, where Hrithik fed Deepika a 'death by chocolate' cake, as she had referred to his as the same a while ago.

Fans of the two actors might finally get to see them together in Madhu Mantena's Mahabharat. Recent reports have revealed that Hrithik Roshan might be roped in to play Lord Krishna in the upcoming film. Deepika Padukone is already set to feature in the film in the role of Draupadi. If Hrithik Roshan joins the cast of Mahabharat, then it would be the first time that he and Deepika would be seen on the big screen together.

The report was shared after a source spoke to a news portal and revealed that Hrithik might be joining the project. The source told the portal that producer Madhu Mantena was a very close friend of Hrithik’s, which is why he was in talks with the star for the role. The source added that Playing Lord Krishna was a welcome challenge for any actor. The source further stated that the logistics were being worked out for Hrithik’s participation.

