Hrithik Roshan Starrer 'Kaabil': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Hrithik Roshan is popularly known as an action hero for his films like Krrish and War. The actor played the role of an intelligent man who is visually challenged in the film Kaabil opposite actor Yami Gautam. The actor won the hearts of his fans with his fine acting skills. This film was Hrithik Roshan’s shortest film, read some more trivia about the film in detail below.

Trivia about the movie Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan locked himself to get into the character

Hrithik Roshan was seen as a blind man in the film Kaabil. When the actor got to know about his role, it was reported the actor locked himself in his house for a few days to get into the skin of the character. Moreover, he roamed around the house using a blindfold and also invited a few people to study their body language and expressions.

The special song

The movie plays a recreated version fo the song ‘Sara Zamana’ from the movie Yaarana which featured Amitabh Bachchan. This song was originally composed by Rajesh Roshan and back then, the composer had mentioned that his nephew (Hrithik Roshan) had helped him pick the tune of this song.

Quickest movie

Kaabil movie marks the quickest movie of actor Hrithik Roshan. The movie was shot within a span of over three months in Mumbai. This movie also marks the collaboration of Sanjay Gupta and Hrithik Roshan for the first time.

Hrithik Roshan’s character name was special

Hrithik Roshan played the role of Rohan Bhatnagar in the film Kaabil. It was reported that his name Rohan Bhatnagar was named after a fan who wrote a letter to Hrithik Roshan praising him for his performance. This name was thus special for the actor and was dedicated to him through the film.

The villainous brothers in the movie are brothers in real life too

Actors Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy are siblings in real life and play villain brothers for the first time together in Kaabil. They were earlier seen as brothers in the TV serial Sarkar in 2005. The duo later revealed that they wanted to play on-screen villains as brothers.

Yami Gautam was the last choice of the film

The film Kaabil was initially offered to actors Parineeti Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The two actors rejected the film because the heroine dies before the interval after which Yami Gautam was offered to the play opposite Hrithik Roshan.

