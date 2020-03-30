Yami Gautam Prepares Her Nani's Favourite Pahadi Rajma Amid Lockdown

Yami Gautam is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. With her films like Vicky Donor, Bala and Sanam Re, she has proved her mettle as an actor. The actor is very active on social media as well. She regularly posts updates on her social media handles. Recently, the actor took to her Instagram to share a delicious preparation that she made at her home amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Bala actor has taken this time off to prepare a lip-smacking dish. She prepared Pahadi Rajma and shared a picture of her preparation. The dish is one of the favourite dishes of her granny.

She also talked about the dish and her grandmother in the caption. She urged her fans to stay at home to stay safe. She captioned the post as, “Cooked ‘pahadi’ rajma , thinking of my Naani , today ! Really miss being able to meet her, so made something which is one of her favourite dishes ! With my entire family quarantined at different locations, we can still be connected through thoughts & gestures ❤️ #stayhome #staysafe”.

However, there is one more speciality of this dish. This was known from the comments section of her post, where one fan asked Yami about what is the speciality of this dish. The actor responded to it by mentioning that the dish does not contain any onion, tomato, ginger or garlic. See the comment here.

The whole world is battling the Coronavirus pandemic. India is also under a 21-day COVID-19 lockdown. During this time everyone is practicing social distancing. Many celebrities are taking this forced time off to do what they love. Some people are spending time with their family while some have taken up reading. Yami Gautam is using this time to test her culinary skills. See her previously shared recipes here.

