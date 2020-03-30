Yami Gautam Talks About Nepotism, Says She Is Happy Being An Outsider In Bollywood

Yami Gautam is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. She has proved her acting prowess with films like Vicky Donor, Bala and Sanam Re. She has made her name in Bollywood despite not being connected to any filmy family. Recently, she opened up about nepotism in an interview to an entertainment portal.

In the interview, she said that she is happy the way she is and she is proud of the fact that she has made a name for herself on her merit. She also revealed that she is proud of her roots. Talking about nepotism, she revealed that she is happy with the fact that she does not belong to a family with a filmy background.

Talking about her journey she said that not knowing anyone in the industry and being on your own is very challenging. She further said that when one’s film is doing well then it is great, but when a film does not do well, one does not get many options to justify the talent. She was also asked whether it would have been any different if she belonged to any filmy family.

She replied to this as one cannot change the fact about where she came from and she is very proud of her roots. Talking about that she said that it is not a big deal to accept your roots. She also said that she would not have gotten the perspective and the family that she has now. She further mentioned that she wouldn’t have been herself and she wants to be the way she is now. In the interview, she also talked about her successful 2019 and her upcoming projects

