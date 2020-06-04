Will Hrithik Roshan Be A Perfect Hannibal Lecter In 'The Silence Of The Lambs' Remake? See

The Silence Of The Lambs is one of the most classic American horror-thrillers which has been adapted from a book of the same name by Thomas Harris. It had been adapted on screen by director Jonathan Demme and the movie received a number of nominations and awards that year.

The plot of The Silence of the Lambs is based on an FBI agent, Clarice Starling seeking help from a psychopath serial killer and former psychiatrist, Hannibal Lecter to arrest another serial killer who has been killing a lot of women. However, things turn awry when Lecter falls in love with Starling and the latter is dropped from the case. Still, in the end, she manages to save the Senator’s daughter who had been kidnapped by the serial killer. If this classic is remade in Bollywood, then these actors should be a part of it.

Clarice Starling- Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has already played the role of an FBI agent in Quantico, not to mention her great acting skills. Thus, she seems perfect to play the role of Clarice Starling in a Bollywood version of Silence of the Lambs.

Hannibal Lecter- Hrithik Roshan

The suave, handsome Anthony Hopkins essayed the role of this psychopathic serial killer and psychiatrist. Hrithik Roshan seems to be the perfect actor to fill the shoes of this grey character.

Buffalo Bill- Ranveer Singh

If anyone can play the role of a psycho killer right, it will be Ranveer Singh. Everyone remembers his role of Alauddin Khilji, the eccentric emperor of India with a menacing expression through the song 'Khalibali'.

Jack Crawford- Jackie Shroff

Jack Crawford was the head of the FBI who appointed Clarice on the case to work alongside Lecter. Known for playing such powerful roles on screen, Jackie Shroff would be perfect.

Frederick Chilton- Abhishek Bachchan

He is the psychiatric doctor in charge of managing Lecter’s case. He also tried to question Lecter and find the whereabouts of Buffalo Bill by himself. Abhishek Bachchan seems to be perfect to play this role.

Catherine Martin- Alaya F

Catherine Martin is the senator’s daughter who is the latest victim of Buffalo Bill. Clarice is tasked with operating her rescue with the help of Lecter.

Senator Ruth Martin- Tabu

Tabu is known for essaying such powerful female roles on the screen. She seems to be perfect for the role of the senator.

