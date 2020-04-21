Hrithik Roshan And Kareena Kapoor's Most Iconic Scenes From 'Yaadein', 'K3G' And More

Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor have shared screen space in a number of movies. The pair’s on-screen chemistry was always appreciated by the viewers. The two have given the audience some amazing films that have been marked as Bollywood classics. Some of the films where the two managed to get a lot of critical acclaim include Yaadein, Kabhi Khushi... Kabhie Gham, Mujhse Dosti Karoge!, and Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon. But out of all these films, the two were most appreciated for their film, Kabhi Khushi... Kabhie Gham where both the actors portrayed iconic roles. Read more to see some of the best Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor scenes from their films together.

Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor best scenes

Mujhse Dosti Karoge!

The film Mujhse Dosti Karoge! is certainly one of the most popular Bollywood films to date. The film shows a perfect balance of love, friendship and family. But the film surely had some iconic Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor videos. This was a heartfelt moment when Hrithik Roshan had not paid attention to Rani Mukherjee and straightaway went on to meet his crush, Kareena Kapoor. It was a little difficult for Pooja to see the man she likes to approach one of her friends and not her.

Yaadein

Hrithik Roshan And Kareena Kapoor’s Yaadien has been one of their most memorable Bollywood projects till date. The viewers loved the film’s plot where Hrithik and Kareena were involved in a love triangle. The film is also popular for some of its songs as they perfectly show the emotions through their songs. One of them is a Chamakti Shaam Hai that certainly belongs to the list of fan-favourite songs. The song perfectly shows the chemistry between the two.

Kabhi Khushi... Kabhie Gham

Kabhi Khushi... Kabhie Gham is surely one of the most popular Bollywood films to date. The film managed to attract a lot of fan attention and critical responses. The film featured Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor as two students who meet each other during their college days. Kareena Kapoor tries to flirt with Hrithik Roshan while finding a partner for prom. But Hrithik surely changes the whole scene by delivering something that was not expected by anyone.

