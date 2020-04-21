Hrithik Roshan And Kareena Kapoor's Best Songs From Romantic Movie 'Yaadein'

Yaadein is a 2001 musical drama helmed by Subhash Ghai. The movie featured an ensemble cast including Jackie Shroff, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor. The movie’s plot was loosely based on Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice.

It essays the story of three daughters and how their single dad helps shape their personality while growing up. Although the movie tanked at the box office, the soundtrack of the movie was chartbuster. Here are a few hit songs from the movie.

Eli Re Eli

Eli Re Eli is the song that introduces all the three daughters of Jackie Shroff in the movie after they grow up. The song portrays the adorable love between three sisters and their unbreakable bonding. It sees how they enjoy together. All the three sisters can be seen grooving to the vocals of Alka Yagnik, Hema Sardesai, Kavita Krishnamurthy and Udit Narayan.

ALSO READ| Kareena Kapoor Khan And Hrithik Roshan's Funny Scenes From 'K3G', 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge'

Kuch Saal Pehle

Kuch Saal Pehle is composed by Hariharan. It sees the celebration of Jackie Shroff’s eldest daughter in the movie Yaadein. He can be seen narrating his love story in the song.

ALSO READ| Sushant Singh Thanks 'Lakshya Co-star Hrithik Roshan For 'generous' Donation To CINTAA

Jab Dil Mile

Hrithik Roshan played the role of Ronit Malhotra in Yaadein who is madly in love with Kareena Kapoor. The song Jab Dil Mile is a sensational number where the duo can be seen grooving on the vocals of Udit Narayan and Asha Bhosale. It sees how sparks fly between Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor's characters and they realise that they have fallen for each other.

ALSO READ| Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan Urge Those Who Have Recovered From COVID-19 To Donate Blood

Aye Dil Dil Ki Duniya Main

When Kareena Kapoor refuses to be with Hrithik Roshan in the movie, Hrithik diverts his attention towards his other friend. The song Aye Dil Dil Ki Duniya Main sees how Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan both suffer in pain silently while putting up a smile on their faces. Famous artists like KK, Udita Narayan and Alka Yagnik have given their voice in the song.

ALSO READ| Kavita Kaushik Speaks Up In Support Of Hrithik Roshan And Adhyayan Suman Against Kangana

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.