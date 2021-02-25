Kangana Ranaut Says 'Tanu Weds Manu' Changed The 'trajectory Of Career'

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her versatility in films, has played some of the iconic roles on the big screen that is cherished by movie buffs. One such character portrayed by the actress was Tanuja Trivedi or Tanu from the hit film Tanu Weds Manu. While celebrating 10 years of the film on February 25, the actress took to Twitter and explained how the film proved to be a turning point in her life. Considering her entry into the "mainstream cinema" with the film, Kangana wrote how she strengthened her comic timing and became “the only actress after legendary Sridevi ji to do comedy.”

Kangana Ranaut on 10 years of Tanu Weds Manu

While sharing a still from the film featuring her in a green bridal lehenga alongside Swara Bhasker, the actress wrote, "I was stuck in edgy/neurotic roles, this film changed the trajectory of my career, was my entry into the mainstream that too with comedy, with Queen and Datto I strengthened my comic timing and became the only actress after legendary Sridevi ji to do comedy". In another post, the Manikarnika actress thanked the director Aanand L Rai and the writer Himanshu Sharma for making the film a great part of her career.

Read: Kangana Ranaut Gets Papped At Juhu Dazzling In Ethnic Salwar Suit; Watch

Read: Kangana Ranaut 'planning To Build A Restaurant' In Manali, Posts Video Of Her 'quick Trip'

I was stuck in edgy/neurotic roles, this film changed the trajectory of my career, was my entry in to mainstream that too with comedy, with Queen and Datto I strengthened my comic timing and became the only actress after legendary SriDevi ji to do comedy #10yearsoftanuwedsmanu https://t.co/WMXgPdi781 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 25, 2021

Pouring in her love, the actress wrote, “Thanks to @aanandlrai and our writer Himanshu Sharma for this franchise, when they came to me as struggling makers I thought I can make their careers but instead they made my career, one can never tell which film will work and which won’t, all destiny, glad my destiny has you.” Following the success of Tanu Weds Manu, the director also helmed the film's sequel titled Tanu Weds Manu Returns with Ranaut in double roles. Ranaut won another National Award in the Best Actress category for her performance in the film. Apart from Kangana Ranaut, the film also features R Madhavan, Jimmy Shergill, Deepak Dobriyal, and Eijaz Khan, among others, in pivotal roles.

Thanks to @aanandlrai and our writer Himanshu Sharma for this franchise, when they came to me as struggling makers I thought I can make their careers but instead they made my career, one can never tell which film will work and which won’t,all destiny, glad my destiny has you ❤️ https://t.co/J2Rk7usj3E — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 25, 2021

R Madhavan who played the role of NRI Dr. Manoj Sharma aka Manu also looked back at his journey in the film and thanked his team and fans for making the film a commercial success. He penned a heartfelt note and mentioned that he will cherish the memories created on the sets for a lifetime. Meanwhile, Kangana who was last featured in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga is now working on an action film, Dhaakad. She is also gearing up for the release of her ambitious biopic, Thalaivi. Apart from this, she will also be seen playing the role of woman airforce pilot in the patriotic drama Tejas.

Read: Kangana Ranaut To Make Important 'Thalaivi' Announcement On Jayalalithaa's Birthday

Read: Kangana Ranaut Announces Release Date For 'Thalaivi' On Jayalalithaa's Birth Anniversary

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.