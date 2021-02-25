Kangana Ranaut Gets Papped At Juhu Dazzling In Ethnic Salwar Suit; Watch

Actor Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for her upcoming venture Dhaakad alongside Divya Dutta. Super busy with her shooting schedule, the actor might have no time to chill, but she was recently spotted outside her Juhu residence. It seems that the actor returned home post completing her professional commitments. The Panga actor not only greeted the paparazzi but also stunned the fashion police with her gorgeous ethnic look.

Kangana Ranaut opted for a traditional salwar suit paired with minimalistic accessories. Her look was accentuated by her curly hair-do. A tiny bindi on her forehead and casual footwear rounded off the ethnic look. Here’s taking a quick look at it:

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut To Make Important 'Thalaivi' Announcement On Jayalalithaa's Birthday

After stepping out of her car, Kangana took a brief moment to pose for the cameras. While doing so, the actor did not fail to interact with photographers. She greeted them by having a small conversation before bidding adieu to them. The clip was posted online on the official Instagram page of content creator Viral Bhayani.

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut Defends Her Viral 'Rajjo' Video, Says 'sacrificed A Lot To Who I Am Today'

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kangana Ranaut has several interesting projects lined up for her. Viewers will next see the actor portray the role of late politician J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi. Helmed by A L Vijay, this biographical film details the life of J Jayalalithaa who was once a well-known film actor and later went on to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. J Jayalalithaa had served six terms as the Chief Minister of the state. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release date of the film was postponed. Now, Thalaivi is scheduled to hit the silver screens in the month of April 2021.

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut 'planning To Build A Restaurant' In Manali, Posts Video Of Her 'quick Trip'

Post Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut will feature in one of the most-anticipated female-led action-packed film, Dhaakad. Back in January, the makers of the film shared the first look poster of Kangana’s ‘fierce’ role as Agent Agni. Going by the first look poster, her character looks ‘fiery’ and ‘fearless’. In the picture, Kangana holds a sword in her hand as she is ready to wound everyone who appears in her way. Set against the backdrop of a blood bath, the poster gives an apt gist of her character in the film. Check it out:

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut Announces Entry In Food And Beverage Industry, Fans Congratulate Her

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.