Sidharth Malhotra's 'A Gentleman' Was Rumored To Be A Sequel To Hrithik's 'Bang Bang'?

Sidharth Malhotra is a very well-known and celebrated Indian movie star. His movies like Student of the Year, Ek Villian, Jabariya Jodi, Marjaavaan, and more, have proved the actor’s versatility in the industry, without a doubt. In 2017, Sidharth Malhotra was cast to play the lead character in A Gentleman: Sundar, Susheel, Risky. The movie was a box-office success but was rumoured to be the sequel of Hrithik Roshan’s Bang Bang (2014). Read further ahead to know all about fim A Gentleman movie trivia and more.

A Gentleman movie trivia

Sidharth Malhotra’s A Gentleman: Sundar, Susheel, Risky is a Hindi language action comedy-drama movie, written and directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. The movie also cast Jacqueline Fernandez and Suniel Shetty as the lead characters. The movie was often speculated to be a sequel to the Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan starrer Bang Bang, that released in 2014.

During the promotions of A Gentleman: Sundar, Susheel, Risky, Sidharth Malhotra opened up about the movie being rumoured to be “Bang Bang 2”. The actor said that it was confusion. But, the confusion was so huge that they had to write on their clap “Not Bang Bang 2”. Sidharth Malhotra then revealed the reason behind these speculations and said that maybe it was taken as another part of Bang Bang because of the same production house, A Fox Star Studios Production.

The production house had somewhere thought that they did want to take the Bang Bang franchise forward but A Gentleman: Sundar, Susheel, Risky is a completely different movie with different actors, directors, worlds, and even the budget.

A Gentleman: Sundar, Susheel, Risky was initially titled “Reloaded”. Sidharth Malhotra revealed during a media interaction that Reloaded was only the work title of this action movie. By the end of the shooting for the movie, the makers thought that Gaurav’s character is that of a very nice guy and that’s why they named the movie A Gentleman. Keeping in mind Rishi’s character, the makers added “Sundar, Susheel, Risky” to the title. This story of mistaken identity won the hearts of many people.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports concerning the movie trivia.

