Hrithik Roshan's Latest Sun-kissed Picture Is Winning Hearts On The Internet, Take A Look

Actor Hrithik Roshan is often referred to as 'the most handsome man' by his fans and followers. Apart from his looks, the actor is also popular for his dance moves and his acting skills. Hrithik Roshan recently posted a picture on Instagram, looking dapper in a black suit. The picture on Hrithik Roshan's Instagram not only stunned his fans, but also his celebrity friends from the industry. Check out Hrithik Roshan's sun-kissed selfie below:

Hrithik Roshan's sun-kissed picture that won netizens' hearts

Actor Hrithik Roshan has gorgeous honey-glazed eyes, that shine brighter when he steps out in the sun. He shared a close up picture of his gorgeous face, partly sunkissed. The War actor looked sharp in a black suit and white shirt, with his beard trimmed perfectly, making him look dapper. Hundreds of Hrithik Roshan fans were left impressed with this picture that he posted. Moreover, the actor's celebrity friends also left comments under his picture.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar left heart emojis under Hrithik Roshan's photo. Bollywood singer Amaal Malki seemed to be intrigued by the latter's picture and left a comment, 'Wow'(sic), under his picture. Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 co-star Mrunal Thakur also commented under his picture.

Hrithik Roshan's Instagram

Currently, in quarantine, Hrithik Roshan has been sharing motivating workout videos as well as movie suggestions on his Instagram account. Apart from this, Hrithik Roshan is also staying connected to his fans through social media and other apps. He also spent most of his time in lockdown, learning new things. The actor proudly shared his achievement of learning to play the piano.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the film War, alongside actor Tiger Shroff. Now, the actor is expected to be a part of the film Krissh 4. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, Krissh is a superhero film and actor Hrithik Roshan has been a solo lead in each film of the franchise.

