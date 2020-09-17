Hrithik Roshan To Play Sourav Ganguly In His Biopic? Here's What The Cricketer Has To Say

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia has returned with No Filter Neha for a special #WorkFromHome edition of the chat show. The podcast's recent episode was with Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly and it has been garnering praise from fans and viewers. During the show, Sourav revealed that he would love to have Hrithik Roshan play him in his biopic and also set out a few conditions.

During the conversation with the Sourav, Neha asked the former cricketer about which actor would he like to have in his biopic, and Ganguly soon said, Hrithik Roshan. The cricketer also put in a condition saying that Hrithik will have to first work on his physique.

Sourav then went on to reveal saying that Hrithik has to get a body like him. He added that a lot of people go on to say that Hrithik has such a fit body and is so good looking. And people will then tell him that he will have to get a body like Hrithik. But he quipped that the actor will have to get a body like him before he starts shooting.

Apart from that, Sourav also spilt the beans about his personal life. He said that his daughter keeps trolling him. Recalling one of the incidents, the actor said that he was working on a Sunday and his daughter had just woken up. So she went on to joke with him saying that he works on a Sunday and she just woke up by one o'clock in the afternoon as she had got done with her board exams. The former cricketer also added that she trolls with a lot of good humour. He also revealed that many people keep telling him to tell his daughter to stop the trolls on social media to which he was not quite keen on doing so as he did not mind it at all.

About No Filter Neha

In 2016, Dhupia hosted a Bollywood podcast named No Filter Neha on the Saavn, the Indian music app. On her show, Neha interviews Bollywood celebrities, who shed lesser-known information about their personal lives. The show also received good reviews, with more than 2.3 million listeners in the year it was launched. In this season, several celebrities such as Saif Ali Khan, Neena Gupta, and Sonu Sood have gone on to spill the beans on their personal life.

