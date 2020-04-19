B-town Celebs Like Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan Set Fitness Goals

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, celebrities have been confined to their homes. Many of them are taking to their social media handles to share their daily routine. From sharing fitness pictures and videos to mastering culinary skills, Bollywood celebs have done it all. Read on to know some of the fitness tips from major Bollywood stars like Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and more.

Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, and Kiara Advani's fitness tips

Bollywood celebs know how to make workouts motivational and fun. Anil Kapoor recently posted a picture on his Instagram handle and captioned it, talking about the challenges and being your own motivation. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor shared a post on her Instagram making her signature workout pout more famous than it already is.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan also took to his Instagram during the quarantine to share pictures and videos of not just his workouts, but of his father as well. The father and son have been huge on fitness and the pictures and videos are proof of the same. Hrithik is passionate about fitness and always inspires fans to stay healthy and fit. On the other hand, actress Kiara Advani sets major fitness goals with her stunning looks. Kiara's pictures on her gram showcase her toned body and inspire fans to tag along.

