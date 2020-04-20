Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Hrithik Roshan Stood On Top Of Uday Chopra

Social media has become a portal of entertainment and also sharing some tidbits and throwback pictures of the Bollywood film industry. A recent picture that surfaced on the internet is of two handsome hunks of the industry from their childhood days. The picture shows a young Hrithik Roshan along with Uday Chopra.

Here is the picture:

A fan account of Hrithik Roshan shared this picture on Instagram and it immediately caught the attention of the fans and audience. In the picture, Uday is lying down on the ground with his legs high and his hands straight. Hrithik Roshan is standing on top of Uday's stomach and the two are posing for the camera with serious faces. As per the caption by the fan account, stunt master Yajneesh is standing behind the two.

Uday Chopra and Hrithik Roshan have appeared in two movies together. The two first appeared in the movie Mujhse Dosti Karoge in the year 2002. Next, they were a part of the movie Dhoom 2. While Uday played the role of sub-inspector Ali while Hrithik plays the role of a robber named Mr A. Uday Chopra and Hrithik Roshan studied together in Bombay Scottish High since grade 4. The two also attended the same college.

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the movie War. The movie became one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. Uday Chopra has been off the acting path for a long time. Uday was the last seen in the movie Dhoom 3 in the year 2013. He reprised in his role of Ali Khan in the movie.

