Malayalam Actor Indrans Stitches Face Masks Amid COVID-19 Crisis; Watch Video

Celebrities from all over the world are now taking efforts and are lending a helpful hand towards the community in various ways, as much as they can. Some of them have been seen donating huge sums to relief funds, whereas others have chosen to act as Annapurna and feed the needy. Amidst this, Malayalam actor Indrans took things seriously and has decided that he will play his part by sewing masks made from cotton, to fight against COVID-19 outbreak. Read on to know more about what Indrans is up to:

Malayalam actor Indrans stitches masks

Recently, a video of actor Indrans surfaced on the social media platforms, where the actor has been seen stitching anti-Coronavirus outbreak masks. In the video, he also explained how to make masks at home. Whereas donating money is a quick task, which does not require much labour but actually making something to help the community takes time and efforts.

In the video, the critically acclaimed actor explained about all the things that come under stitching a mask. He also shared tips on how to make good quality masks with materials that are easily available at one’s own house. He made this video as a part of ‘Break the chain’ campaign and it has gone viral within hours.

It has been reported that before becoming a successful actor and comedian, Indrans used to be a small-time tailor, and struggled with meeting the ends. The actor has really shown the world that one good act can lead to a great positive change in society. In the video, he stated that it is a job which he knows deeply. So there was no need for him to act in the video, as he just had to do something that he once did a lot. He also told everyone that we all should really wear masks.

