Hrithik Roshan Thanks Lata Mangeshkar For Tribute To His Grandfather Roshan Lal Nagrath

The Nightingale of Bollywood, Lata Mangeshkar is quite active on social media these days. Recently, the legendary singer posted a tribute to late music director Roshan Lal Nagrath popularly known as Roshan on his death anniversary. For the unversed, Roshan Lal is Hrithik Roshan’s paternal grandfather. The singer shared a musical piece titled Rahein Na Rahein Hum from the film Mamta which was directed by Roshan. Actor Hrithik Roshan was quick enough to thank Lata Mangeshkar for her beautiful words and love on social media.

Hrithik Roshan thanks Lata Mangeshkar

Hrithik reposted the post that was uploaded by the singer on Twitter. The actor shared a video of the same song and penned his love for the singer and all her iconic songs. The Dhoom 2 actor thanked Lata Ji for her heartwarming message and tribute on the special occasion. Hrithik also revealed that the song shared by her was one of his “daduji’s” favorite out of all he directed.

Namaskar. Aaj mahan sangitkar Roshan ji ki jayanti hai. Inka sangeet bahut asardaar aur madhur hota tha. Hamare aur inke pariwarik sambandh the.Main unki yaad ko naman karti hun. Roshan ji ke sangeet mein gaaya mera ek pasandida geet aap sabke liye. https://t.co/WUqxkEVH5N — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) July 14, 2020

Thank you from all our hearts as a family for this wonderful heartwarming message Lataji 🙏🏻❤️ this is one of my favorite songs of Daduji’s too . https://t.co/EDG7vhX76B pic.twitter.com/gl4tpTRWOZ — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 14, 2020

Earlier, Lata Mangeshkar, on the special day, remembered the songs directed by Roshan. The singer wrote that the songs directed by him were soulful and were like medicine for some. The singer offered prayers to the director and wrote that he even though he is not present today, his music ill survive for years. The Gori Hai Kalaiyan singer wrote that there are people who leave for heavenly abode early, but their memories are here to stay forever.

Roshan Lal began his music lessons at a young age and later attended Marris College (now Bhatkhande Music Institute) in Lucknow and got himself trained under Pandit S N Ratanjankar (principal of the institute). Roshan became an accomplished sarod player under the guidance of the renowned sarod player Allauddin Khan. In the early 1950s, Roshan worked with singers Mohammad Rafi, Mukesh, and Talat Mahmood. Malhar (1951), Shisham, and Anhonee (1952 film) were some of the movies that he scored during the 1950s. During this time, he also composed the Meera bhajan which became a runaway hit, Aeiri main to prem diwani mera dard na jane koyi sung by Lata Mangeshkar for the movie Naubahar (1952).

