'Kuchh Na Kaho' Was Originally Sung By Kavita Krishnamurti Before Lata Mangeshkar

R.D. Burman’s song Kuchh Na Kaho is remembered vividly by fans for its melodious tune and romantic lyrics. Of the two versions of the songs that were recorded, one was crooned by Kumar Sanu while the other one was sung by legendary Lata Mangeshkar. However, there was a bit of controversy that surrounded over the female version of the now-immortal song. As per media reports, the song had already been sung by Kavita Krishnamurti before Lata Mangeshkar took over.

In an interview given a few years ago to a daily, Lata Mangeshkar opened up about the song saying that she did not know Kavita had already recorded the song. In the interaction she said, she only knew what Pancham Da (R.D. Burman) had told her. Lata Mangeshkar added that he rang her up and told her that there is one final song left in 1942: A Love Story. According to the musician, the director of the movie Vidhu Vinod Chopra was very keen that she would sing the song.

ALSO READ| Lata Mangeshkar Commemorates R D Burman's 79th Birth Anniversary, Shares Iconic Duet Song

The singer added that she shared a warm and close relationship with R.D Burman and hence she agreed to do the song. After that, she left for her concerts in the US and by the time she returned R.D Burman had already passed away. RD Burman's Kuchh Na Kaho released posthumously. The male version of the song was sung by Kumar Sanu is considered his peak career point. In an interview a few years ago with a news portal, he had also revealed that the song was used as a treatment for a cerebral palsy patient.

ALSO READ| National Doctor's Day: Preity Zinta, Lata Mangeshkar Express Gratitude To Doctors

About the movie 1942: A Love Story

Released in the year 1994, 1942: A Love Story was a patriotic romance film helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Starring Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala in the lead role, the film also featured Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa and Pran in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolved around the life of a young Indian couple, both of them belonged to wealthy backgrounds.

ALSO READ| Jasleen Royal And Radhika Madan Recreate Iconic Song 'Lag Ja Gale' By Lata Mangeshkar

The duo gets caught up in the 1940’s Indian revolutionary movement against the wish of their families. As their families were under the thumb of a sadistic British general. The core plot of the film was reported to be inspired by the 1992 Kannada film titled to be Mysore Mallige which was based on the book 1942 written by K.S. Narasimhaswamy.

ALSO READ| Lata Mangeshkar Shares Video Of A Girl Singing, Showers Her Blessings

(Promo Image Source: Kavita Krishnamurti & Lata Mangeshkar Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.