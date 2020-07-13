Lata Mangeshkar Prays For Bachchan Family’s Health Says, 'ishwar Se Prathana Karti Hun'

On July 11, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Both the actors were admitted to the Nanavati hospital in Juhu, Mumbai. Further, the celebrated Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her and Abhishek's daughter Aradhya Bachchan also tested positive for COVID-19 virus. Recently, veteran singer Lata Mangeskar took to Twitter to wish good health upon the family. Mangeshkar also said that she would pray to God for the family’s speedy recovery. You can check out Lata Mangeshkar’s Tweet of good wishes here:

Namaskar Abhishek ji. Aap ke Pitaji,aap, Aishwarya ji aur Aaradhya jaldi swasth ho jaayein aisi main ishwar se prathana karti hun. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) July 13, 2020

Several fans also commented on her tweet. While some users thanked her for her best wishes, some prayed for Amitabh Bachchan's speedy recovery. You can check out some of the reactions here:

Thanks Di. Pranam 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Jasmine Jani ❤️EF (@JaniJasmine) July 13, 2020

May you get recover soon! — Dharmendra Kohra (@DharmendraKohra) July 13, 2020

Hum Sub Aapke liye prathna kar rahe hay aapko kuch Nahi Hoga — Parmeshwar Unecha (@ParmeshwarUnec8) July 13, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan's health update:

As per reports, Amitabh Bachchan's health is currently stable. Further, his condition is said to be improving. The actor is also responding well to treatment.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Bachchan family's health update:

On Sunday, celebrated Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aradhya Bachchan were tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Although their initial test results were negative, another report confirmed positive results. Actor Abhishek Bachchan confirmed positive test results of his wife and daughter in a tweet shared yesterday. Further, Abhishek Bachchan also mentioned that he and his wife would self-quarantine themselves at home.

The actor also mentioned that his mother Jaya Bachchan had tested negative for Coronavirus. Abhishek Bachchan’s Tweet received about 143.9k likes and about 11.9k retweets. As per reports, Abhishek Bachchan’s sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and her children Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda have tested negative. You can check out Abhishek Bachchan’s Tweet here:

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

Bollywood prays for Bachchan family’s speedy recovery:

While several fans took to social media to pray for the Bachchan family’s speedy recovery, several Bollywood celebrities also shared their best wishes on social media. Some of the celebrities include the Ek Villain actor, Riteish Deshmukh, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress Bhumi Pednekar and the Golmaal actress Parineeti Chopra. You can check out some of the Tweets here:

Get well soon sir @SrBachchan - praying for your good health & speedy recovery. https://t.co/HPwhH9HNdO — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 11, 2020

Get well soon my brother - @juniorbachchan - praying for the family’s well being and good health- love you man — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 11, 2020

The entire nation is praying for your quick recovery sir...power and strength is synonymous with you @SrBachchan 🙏 https://t.co/3Huy9Ttzy4 — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) July 11, 2020

Speedy recovery sir 💕 You will be fine soon! @SrBachchan https://t.co/pD3ctrmiGC — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) July 11, 2020

