Last Updated:

Lata Mangeshkar Prays For Bachchan Family’s Health Says, 'ishwar Se Prathana Karti Hun'

Several members of the Bachchan family have tested positive for Coronavirus. Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar took to twitter to pray for their good health.

Written By
Sneha Chugh
Lata Mangeshkar

On July 11, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Both the actors were admitted to the Nanavati hospital in Juhu, Mumbai. Further, the celebrated Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her and Abhishek's daughter Aradhya Bachchan also tested positive for COVID-19 virus. Recently, veteran singer Lata Mangeskar took to Twitter to wish good health upon the family. Mangeshkar also said that she would pray to God for the family’s speedy recovery. You can check out Lata Mangeshkar’s Tweet of good wishes here:

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan's Co-star Angad Bedi Posts Throwback Pic, Writes 'stay Strong Sir'

Several fans also commented on her tweet. While some users thanked her for her best wishes, some prayed for Amitabh Bachchan's speedy recovery. You can check out some of the reactions here:

Amitabh Bachchan's health update:

As per reports, Amitabh Bachchan's health is currently stable. Further, his condition is said to be improving. The actor is also responding well to treatment.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Tweets Message For Fans After Being Hospitalised For COVID-19

Bachchan family's health update:

On Sunday, celebrated Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aradhya Bachchan were tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Although their initial test results were negative, another report confirmed positive results. Actor Abhishek Bachchan confirmed positive test results of his wife and daughter in a tweet shared yesterday. Further, Abhishek Bachchan also mentioned that he and his wife would self-quarantine themselves at home.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Tests COVID +ve Live Updates: Abhishek Shares Statement From Hospital

The actor also mentioned that his mother Jaya Bachchan had tested negative for Coronavirus. Abhishek Bachchan’s Tweet received about 143.9k likes and about 11.9k retweets. As per reports, Abhishek Bachchan’s sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and her children Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda have tested negative. You can check out Abhishek Bachchan’s Tweet here:

Bollywood prays for Bachchan family’s speedy recovery:

While several fans took to social media to pray for the Bachchan family’s speedy recovery, several Bollywood celebrities also shared their best wishes on social media. Some of the celebrities include the Ek Villain actor, Riteish Deshmukh, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress Bhumi Pednekar and the Golmaal actress Parineeti Chopra. You can check out some of the Tweets here:

ALSO READ: Nanavati Hospital Issues Statement After Amitabh Bachchan's April Video Goes Viral

Promo Image Source: Lata Mangeskar and Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all