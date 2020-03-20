Hrithik Roshan's Lavish Farmhouse In Lonavala Nears Completion

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most popular actors in the country. Besides his acting chops, he is also known for his amazing dancing skills and fitness. The actor is a major inspiration for fans to keep themselves fit and in shape. He is also considered one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood. Hrithik Roshan had bought a property in Lonavala earlier. According to a media report, the 'Super 30' actor’s farmhouse in Lonavala which was under construction is almost complete.

Many celebrities are known to take some time off from their busy schedule to spend some leisure time with their family and loved ones. Many celebrities in Bollywood also have lavish vacation homes. Salman Khan owns a Bungalow in Panvel whereas Ajay Devgn has one in Karjat.

The latest addition in this long list of celebrities is of Hrithik Roshan and family. According to a media report, he and his family have purchased a property in Lonavala which is currently under construction. According to the same report it is expected to be ready by the end of the year.

The report also stated that Hrithik Roshan and family had purchased land of around five to seven acres in Lonavala. The construction of the bungalow was currently ongoing and is now 80% complete. The report further added that the family were looking for properties in Khandala and it was Hrithik Roshan who suggested that they should buy a bigger property so that they could have amenities like swimming pool and extra bedrooms. According to the report, Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan visits the place from time to time to check on the progress.

