Hrithik Roshan's Best Scenes From The 'Krrish' Franchise, Watch Videos

Hrithik Roshan made his debut back in 2000 with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. He managed to win over the audience with his acting, looks and dance skills. Since then, he has been able to impress the audience with his stellar performances and Greek God-like appearance. The actor has proved time and again that he is a gifted artist with movies like Koi... Mil Gaya, War, Dhoom 2, Super 30, Jodhaa Akbar, Krrish, Krrish 3, Bang Bang and more. Take a look at some of the best scenes from his Krrish franchise.

Hrithik Roshan's best scenes in Krrish

Krrish

Hrithik Roshan brought to life India's first superhero on the big screen, Krrish. The movie was a sequel to Koi... Mil Gaya and directed by Rakesh Roshan. The Krrish franchise became very popular among people of all age groups and made Hrithik Roshan a more familiar name. Hrithik worked really hard for Krrish and the entire movie is proof to that. Check out these best scenes from Krrish.

In the above scene, Hrithik Roshan meets his lady-love for the first time and saves her life. This is one of the most liked scenes from the movie as his extraordinary capabilities were shown and he even helped out a damsel in distress. What can be more heroic than that?

Another memorable scene is right after the song Dil Na Diya. The circus fire scene is where Hrithik Roshan first dons the mask of Krrish. Here is where a hero is born to save the lives of innocents from a massive fire. The scene where he dons the mask is still fresh in everyone's mind and gives goosebumps to everyone who loves this movie.

In the above scene, Hrithik Roshan helps out a young child who is extremely sick by helping her raise fund. Every hero is a nice guy deep down and this scene proves that. When the elder brother injures himself while performing stunts, Hrithik jumps in to keep the fundraising going on.

This is easily one of the most well-choreographed chase sequences Bollywood has ever made. The hero is chasing the bad guy by leaping from one building to another and it is not just that but he also manages to save a child in between the chase sequence. Hrithik Roshan nailed this part like all the other parts of the film.

Krrish 3

The sequel to Hrithik Roshan's 2006 film, Krrish, was released in 2013. The usual star cast returned for this one as well. Check out some of the best scenes from the movie below.

This is also a very famous fight scene in the film. The camera work and direction of this scene was very good, according to many fans. Hrithik's acting skills are always the talk of the town but here he made the action look easy.

