Tiger Shroff's 'audition For Matrix' Leaves Hrithik Roshan In Awe

Tiger Shroff's Instagram is packed with all kinds of fitness and dancing videos. Tiger Shroff posted a video of himself in the gym working out hard. His video left Hrithik Roshan completely at awe and stunned at his energy.

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff Shirtless In Serbia's Minus 3 Degree Temperature, Asks 'that's All You Got?'

Here is what Tiger posted:

The actor shared this video on his Instagram. He can be seen doing a difficult exercise that involved running in circles while tied to a tight harness. In the caption of the post, Tiger quipped that he is auditioning for Matrix. His War co-star Hrithik Roshan was in complete awe of Tiger. He commented on the posted, saying "Wow".

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff's Baby Photo With Jackie Shroff & Ayesha Shroff Is Too Cute To Miss, See Pic

Courtesy: Instagram

Prince Gupta also commented on the video. He said that it would have been more fun if there was no harness tied to Tiger Shroff. Punit Malhotra called the workout "insane".

Courtesy: Instagram

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff Looks Back Amusingly At Baaghi 3 Shoot In Chilly Serbia, Disha Patani Reacts

Courtesy: Instagram

According to a report in a leading daily, Tiger Shroff has returned to India after completing the 40-day schedule of his next movie Baaghi 3 in Serbia. The actor was also spotted with Disha Patani stepping out from a restaurant. Disha and Tiger are rumoured to be dating, and it was assumed that they went on a dinner date.

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff Responds To 5-yr-old Girl's Adorable Video; Watch

Tiger Shroff shared a video of himself after he finished his shooting for Baaghi 3 in Serbia. The actor, in the caption, talked about how he is looking back at the special time he spent during the shooting of the film. He also added that he is glad to return back home in one piece after 40 days.

ALSO READ | Best Of 2019: Tiger Shroff Stands Strong With Several Releases And Achievements

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.