Hrithik Roshan Wants To Know THESE Secrets About Allu Arjun And Thalapathy Vijay

Hrithik Roshan has made a career out of his charming acting skills, but the actor also stands out for his dance moves. The last of which was seen in action-thriller genre film, War. The actor has a keen eye for other dancing talents in the industry as well. When asked about favourite dancing stars in the industry, Hrithik Roshan mentioned that his favourite dancer and actor is Allu Arjun. Hrithik Roshan was in Chennai when he was asked if there was a favourite in the industry. He mentioned Allu Arjun as well as Thalapathy Vijay.

Hrithik's love for Allu Arjun and Vijay

In the interview with a news publication, Hrithik Roshan exclaimed that he is a big fan of the two megastars Allu Arjun and Thalapathy Vijay, especially for their dancing skills. Hrithik Roshan could not stop the praises and all the good words for the two. Praising Allu Arjun, Hrithik Roshan further revealed that the energy the South star emits, as well as the strong and motivating roles that he essays are a standout.

Further describing Thalapathy Vijay’s moves, Hrithik Roshan added that it is impossible to match up with the skills of the actor. Hrithik speculates that 'there is a secret food, or dish' that gives them the boost to perform as they do. Hrithik Roshan further said that he would also want to know what they eat during or before the shoot and that he wants in on the secret.

When asked about his own brilliant moves, Hrithik Roshan revealed that there is no secret. There is only practice and a lot of re-doing by trial and error. He believes that once he is through with the steps, he forgets about the rigorous practice session and simply enjoys. He believes that expressions and facial reaction to the steps are also important. Hrithik indirectly expressed the wish to work in a southern film alongside Allu Arjun and Thalapathy Vijay.

