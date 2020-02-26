Hrithik Roshan Was An Assistant Director For These Bollywood Movies

Son of director Rakesh Roshan, actor Hrithik Roshan is affectionately called the Greek God of Bollywood. Some of Hrithik's most popular movies include Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Yaadein, Krrish, Koi...Mil Gaya, and Aap Mujhe Ache Lagne Lage. Apart from acting, Hrithik Roshan has also tried his hands at directing and has worked as an assistant director with his father Rakesh Roshan. Here are some of the films directed by the father-son duo.

Hrithik Roshan’s movies in which he contributed as an assistant director

Khudgarz

Released in 1987, Khudgarz was an action drama film directed by Rakesh Roshan. The film stars Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Govinda and Amrita Singh. This film marked the directorial debut of Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan worked as an assistant director with his father.

King Uncle

Directed by Rakesh Roshan in 1993, King Uncle starred Jackie Shroff, Shah Rukh Khan, and Anu Agarwal in the lead roles. The comedy-drama film was a hit during that time and Jackie Shroff was appreciated for his role as King Uncle. This was the second film Hrithik Roshan assisted his father Rakesh Roshan.

Karan Arjun

Starring actor Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles, Karan Arjun was a blockbuster film released in 1995. Hrithik Roshan assisted his father Rakesh Roshan in directing this movie. The action film was about two brothers who suffer separation and betrayal but come together towards the end of the movie.

Koyla

Koyla starred Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Amrish Puri in the lead roles. The film also starred Johnny Lever and Ashok Saraf in the supporting role. Rakesh Roshan had co-written, co-produced and even directed the film Koyla, while Hrithik Roshan assisted his father in direction. Koyla made it become a blockbuster and emerged as the 8th most successful film shot in India in 1997.

