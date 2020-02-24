Hrithik Roshan's Most Difficult Dance Moves That Are Loved By People

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He is liked for his acting as well as dancing skills. The actor has featured in a number of dance numbers and has been successful in setting a standard amongst the actors of the Hindi film industry. Here is a look at a few of the most difficult steps and dance routines done by the actor.

Hrithik Roshan difficult dance steps

1. Bawre

Bawre was a song from the 2009 film, Luck By Chance. The film featured Hrithik Roshan alongside Farhan Akhtar and Konkana Sen Sharma who played pivotal roles. He also featured in a song named Bawre which was mostly folk in style. The hook step of the song has Hrithik Roshan doing steps at a really high pace. The steps performed by him are quick and energetic at the same time. This is one of the toughest routines done by the Super 30 actor. Have a look at the video here.

2. Main Aisa Kyun Hoon

Main Aisa Kyu Hoon was a song from the 2004 film, Lakshya. The song called Main Aisa Kyu Hoon featured Hrithik Roshan explaining his life situation. The song had steps which were highly definitive. The steps done by Hrithik Roshan in the song require high flexibility and sharpness. The style of dance showcased here was mostly locking and robotics. The song was well shot and also well-composed. Have a look at the video of the song here.

3. Fire

Fire was a song from the 2010 film, Kites. The song featured Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut. The song was mostly beats and instruments with minimum lyrics. The video featured Hrithik Roshan doing a solo segment as well. He does mostly freestyle in the song with a major part covered by Hip Hop. His movements in each frame are smooth and effortless. Have a look at the routine here.

Read Hrithik Roshan Says 'proud Of You Mother' As She Leads Family's Mahashivratri Celebrations

Also read Hrithik Roshan Talks About His Role Model & There Is So Much To Learn From His Answer!

4. Tu Meri

Tu Meri was a song from the 2014 film Bang Bang. It featured Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan in a massive carnival-style set. Hrithik Roshan can be seen pulling off a dance routine which has fast-paced leg movements. The song is one of a kind as it sets a bar for dance numbers. The hook step of the routine requires high energy and flexibility. Have a look at how effortlessly the routine has been pulled off.

Image Courtesy: Zee Music Company YouTube Channel

Read Hrithik Roshan Shares Heartfelt Message For V Unbeatable After 'America's Got Talent' Win

Also read Maha Shivratri 2020: Hrithik Roshan And Family Seek Blessings

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.