Sona Mohapatra's 'Shut Up Sona' Documentary Rights Acquired By UK Sales Agent: Report

Sona Mohapatra’s Shut Up Sona documentary rights have been acquired by a UK based sales agent, Espresso Media International, according to an exclusive by an entertainment magazine, Variety. The documentary is directed by Deepti Gupta and features singer Sona Mohapatra. The documentary highlights Sona's life between concerts and her thoughts on sexual harassment and patriarchy. The documentary was loved by many at film festivals and now a UK based company has acquired its rights.

The documentary was produced between 2016 and 2019 and highlights certain sects of the society where patriarchy and several other evils are deeply rooted. Shut Up Sona debuted originally at Mumbai Film Festival in 2019. Since then it has been looked at as a stellar film. It has also had a few screenings at Rotterdam, Goteborg, Hot Docs, and Sheffield, according to the entertainment magazine. Speaking to the entertainment magazine, Sona Mohapatra said that as a female artist and performer, she has received a lot of love from fans. However, she did have to battle for it every day, according to the entertainment magazine.

Sona Mohapatra said that she did not want to compromise on her opportunities and therefore decided to turn into a producer. It was this idea that led up to the creation of Shut Up Sona. Speaking about the film, Sona Mohapatra revealed in the interview that it is about a female singer who is often told to "shut up". According to the exclusive by the entertainment magazine, Sona Mohapatra has used the film as a voice for her protests against social evils, according to the entertainment magazine.

Sona Mohapatra told Variety that there were times when she came across her face being morphed onto some questionable imagery. She also added that over the years, she has received a number of death and rape threats as well. Sona Mohapatra continued saying that women need to take charge of their own narrative and also back each other at such times. Further on Sona highlighted that over the years films and songs have not told stories or sung songs from a feminine perspective. When songs or films are made, women are cast in secondary roles. Sona Mohapatra also remarked about the pay gap that is prevalent in the industry for the same value of work done by either gender, according to the entertainment magazine.

