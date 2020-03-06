Hrithik Roshan's 'Agneepath' And Other Remakes That Worked Well At The Box-Office

The Bollywood film industry has given us many iconic hit films over the decades. These films have stayed with the audiences throughout the years. Although Bollywood is best known for its originality, when it comes to content, few filmmakers try to recreate an iconic film to regain popularity and refresh the memories of the old movie.

Although most remakes tend to fail at the box-office, there are some filmmakers who have managed to make the audience happy with their version of an old film. Here’s a list of Bollywood remade films that worked well at the Box-Office. Read ahead to know more-

Bollywood remakes that worked well at the Box-Office

Agneepath

Mukul Anand’s Agneepath (1990) is an Indian crime drama film. The movie had Amitabh Bachchan as the protagonist, Vijay Deenanath Chauhan. The title was taken from a poem of the same name, which was written by Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan's father. Amitabh Bachchan's performance in Agneepath was highly appreciated and gained him many praises. The movie was a super-hit at the time.

In 2012, Agneepath was remade. Though it was publicised as the remake, the movie only shares the basic concept with the old film, while the characters and incidents are completely different. The remade version had Hrithik Roshan in the lead role of Vijay Deenanath Chauhan, and Sanjay Dutt played the role of the antagonist, Kancha. Priyanka Chopra was the female lead in the movie. Just like the original movie, this one too won hearts and went on to become a blockbuster hit. The film reportedly made ₹195.73 crores worldwide.

Don

Chandra Barot’s Don (1978) is an Indian crime-thriller action film. The movie had Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Amitabh Bachchan played a double role in the film. The first as the most dangerous underworld boss, Don, and the second as his lookalike, Vijay.

In 2006, Farhan Akhtar remade the film. The remake starred Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. The movie followed the titular criminal's look-alike who had been sent on a mission to impersonate the underworld gangster, Don after he is wounded in a chase, and to infiltrate the plans of the drug mafia. Much like the original one, Shah Rukh Khan’s Don also went on to become a hit at the box-office. The movie reportedly earned ₹106 crores worldwide.

Pati Patni Aur Woh

B. R. Chopra’s Pari Patni Aur Woh (1978) is a comedy romance drama. The movie had Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha, and Ranjeeta Kaur in lead roles. The movie revolves around the life of Ranjeet Chaddha, a Sales Manager and his wife, Sharda. Both live in perfect harmony and soon become parents of a baby boy. However, Sharda does not know that Ranjeet is having an affair with his pretty Secretary, Nirmala Deshpande, who he has convinced that his wife is seriously ill, is dying, and will marry her after her passing. The movie was a huge success at the time.

In 2019, Mudassar Aziz remade Pati Patni Aur Woh. The lead cast of the remade version had Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. Very much like the original film, the plot of this film also revolves around a middle-class ordinary man, Chintu Tyagi, who finds himself torn between his wife and another woman. Just like the original version, this film too did great at the box-office. The movie reportedly made ₹117 crores at the box-office.

