Tabu To Reprise Her Role As Simi In 'Andhadhun' Telugu Remake?

The makers of Andhadhun Telugu remake, a few weeks ago, announced that popular Telugu actor Nithiin would be stepping into the shoes of Ayushmann Khurrana in the remake. Now, weeks later, reports have it that the makers are keen on getting Tabu on board. Reports claim the makers want her to reprise the role of Simi, in the Andhadhun Telugu remake as well. However, neither the makers nor the actor has confirmed the news.

Tabu or Anasuya Bharadwaj, who will join Nithiin in the Andhadhun Telugu remake?

Earlier the reports claimed that popular television host Anasuya Bharadwaj has been zeroed for the role of Simi in the Andhadhun Telugu remake. However, the latest report reveals that the makers have approached Tabu for the movie.

Tabu recently made her comeback to the Telugu film industry with the Trivikram directorial Ala Vaiunthapurramloo. The movie, starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead, garnered massive response, making it one of the highest-grossing Telugu movies of the recent times. Following the commercial success of Ala Vaiunthapurramloo, reports have it that the makers are keen on getting her on board for the Andhadhun Telugu remake.

Andhadhun is a Hindi-language movie that featured Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte, and Tabu in the lead. The movie was a commercial success at the box office. Meanwhile, the Bollywood movie is reported to be remade in Tamil and Telugu respectively. While the remake rights of the Tamil version are with filmmaker Thiagarajan, the Telugu version rights are with Sudhakar Reddy (father of actor Nithiin).

The Andhadhun Telugu remake is reported to be directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. The forthcoming movie is bankrolled by Nithiin’s home banner Sresht Movies. Reports have it that shooting of the film will commence in a few months. The makers are reportedly planning to release the movie in Christmas 2020.

