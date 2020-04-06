Hrithik Roshan's Best And Most Iconic Scenes In The Period Epic 'Jodhaa Akbar'

Hrithik Roshan's career is full of acclaimed films that remain iconic in Bollywood. Hrithik Roshan's Jodhaa Akbar is one such iconic film, that set the bar for Bollywood historical epic films. The film was not just a well written historical romance but it was also a big-budget war/action film with massive set pieces. Hrithik Roshan essayed the role of Akbar in the film while Aishwarya Rai played the role of Jodhaa Bai. The film had several iconic and memorable scenes that fans remember even to this day.

Hrithik Roshan's most memorable scenes in Jodhaa Akbar

When Hrithik Roshan makes his entrance

When it comes to Bollywood historical epic movies, Jodhaa Akbar has one of the best opening scenes ever. The movie starts off with a large scale war scene when Akbar is still a child. Soon, the very next scene shows an adult Akbar preparing for war as his opponent refuses to surrender. However, the scene is not just memorable for its big-budget set pieces but it is also memorable for perfectly depicting Akbar's personality. The opening of Jodhaa Akbar quickly reveals that Akbar is a kind and merciful king, as he spares his enemies after defeating them.

Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai's fight scene

At one point in the film, Jodha is angry with Akbar and leaves him to return to her home town. Akbar quickly realises his mistake and personally travels to Jodhaa's palace to beg for forgiveness. There, he witnesses her fighting masterfully with a sword. Enamoured by her skills, Akbar asks her to duel him and the two start sparring with each other. The scene perfectly integrates romance with action, as Hrithik and Aishwarya skillfully battle each other in the palace courtyard.

Hrithik Roshan fights an elephant

This scene is one of many that prove that Jodhaa Akbar set a new standard for Bollywood set pieces. The scene features Hrithik Roshan trying to tame a rampaging elephant. An actual live elephant was brought in for this scene and Hrithik Roshan had to act out all his moves around the elephant. The scene not only showcases Jodhaa Akbar's brilliant choreography but it also shows how dedicated the filmmakers were to their action sequences.

