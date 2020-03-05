Hrithik Roshan's 'Jodhaa Akbar' & Other Similar Historical Films To Watch; See List

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most famous actors in the Hindi film industry. The actor has come a long way and given fans several blockbuster movies. He had two major releases recently, Super 30, and War, which is an action-adventure film which also stars Tiger Shroff.

Both the movies gained huge appreciation and love from the audience for the actor's stellar performance. He has been a part of several flicks that were blockbusters. From Jodhaa Akbar, Mughal-e-Azam to Manikarnika, here are the historical movies to watch:

Hrithik Roshan's Jodhaa Akbar and other historical films that you must watch:

Jodhaa Akbar

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the historical-romantic flick features Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai, Sonu Sood, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Illa Arun in the lead roles. The film, released in the year 2008, reveals around the love story between the Mughal Emperor (Hrithik Roshan) and the Rajput Princess (Aishwarya Rai). Here's a look at the trailer:

ALSO READ | Hrithik Roshan Shares An Amazing Bond With His Mother And These Pics Are Proof

Mughal-e-Azam

Helmed by K. Asif and produced by Shapoorji Pallonji, the movie features Prithviraj Kapoor, Madhubala, Durga Khote and Dilip Kumar in pivotal roles. The epic historical movie was released in 1960. The flick revolves around the love story between Mughal Prince Salim (role played by Jalal Agha) and Anarkali (role played by Madhubala), who is a court dancer. Salim's father (Emperor Akbar - role played by Prithviraj) declines their relationship and that leads to a fight between them.

ALSO READ | Fan-favourite Couple Hrithik Roshan-Ameesha Patel Appeared In These Movies

Manikarnika

Manikarnika is a period drama flick that features Kangana Ranaut, Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Mohmmed Zeeshan, Ayyub, and Ankita Lokhande in prominent roles. The flick is based on the life story of Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi. Kangana essayed the role of Manikarnika.

ALSO READ | Hrithik Roshan Sure Knows How To Express Gratitude Towards Team | See Pics

Bajirao Mastani

The 2015 historical romance movie features Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in prominent roles. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie is centred around the heroic Peshwa Bajirao who had tied a knot with Kashibai. However, he fell for Mastani, who is a warrior princess. The film depicts the intense struggles the two go through.

ALSO READ | Writer Pritish Nandy Calls Hrithik Roshan's 'brainless Monkey' Remark 'species Arrogance'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.