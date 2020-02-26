Did you know Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's eyes were concealed in the film 'Jodhaa Akbar'? 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan starrer Jodhaa Akbar recently clocked 12 successful years in Bollywood. Penned and helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film is co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Ashutosh Gowariker. The plot of the film revolves around the romance between the Mughal Emperor Jalal-ud-din Muhammad Akbar, played by Hrithik Roshan, and the Rajput Princess Jodha Bai, played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who becomes his wife.

The historical love story, which released on February 15 in 2008, has many interesting trivia and facts about the actors. Check out these interesting trivia about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Jodhaa Akbar.

Interesting facts about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Jodhaa Akbar

In order to communicate the authenticity of Jodha Bai's roots, Aishwarya's eyes were concealed in the film and she wore brown contact lenses for her role. This was also Aishwarya's first movie where her name was mentioned as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the credits. As the actor got married to Abhishek Bachchan in June 2007, Jodha Akbar was her first movie to have hit the theater after her wedding.

During the shoots of Jodha Akbar in Karjat, director Ashutosh Gowariker reportedly wanted Aishwarya to stay in Karjat, where they were filming, rather than having them commute from Mumbai every day. So, art director Nitin Desai created little cottages for both the actors.

Reportedly, for the Hrithik and Aishwarya's swordfight scene, the swords were earlier made from wood and fibre. But the Ae Dil Hai Muskhil actor found it difficult to manage it, and thus the swords were re-made using light fibre.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was very particular about her diet and fitness on the sets of Jodhaa Akbar. The food used in the film was made of pure ghee and reportedly Aishwarya refused to have any of it during the shoot. Furthermore, she was also the first choice of Ashutosh Gowariker for the role of Jodhaa. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's every costume was designed and styled by ace fashion designer Neeta Lulla.

Promo Image Credits - A Still from the trailer (YouTube)

