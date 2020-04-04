The Debate
'The Burning Train' Remake To See Hrithik Roshan In The Lead?

Bollywood News

After reports surfaced that 'The Burning Train' remake is in the discussion, makers believe Hrithik Roshan is the optimum choice for the lead role.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
The Burning Train

Hrithik Roshan might be seen in the remake of the popular 1980 action, thriller, hit The Burning Train. The film’s remake is creating quite the buzz after reports suggested that the original producers and creators are looking into the casting. The amped-up storyline, will witness Hrithik Roshan saving the day in the reel story.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by മഹി തൃശൂർ (@mahi_thrissur) on

Hrithik Roshan is the first choice for The Burning Train remake 

While he is just out of his commercial hit War and critical hit Super 30, there are reports that direct that he might essay one of the three roles essayed by Jitendra, Dharmendra or Vinod Khanna. The makers Jackky Bhagnani and Juno Chopra officially released a statement that the film will be remade with gripping twists and storylines. However, they have not commented on the lead cast yet. Hrithik Roshan, on the other hand, has not announced any next project, which might increase his chances of being part of this classic’s remake.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JACKKY BHAGNANI (@jackkybhagnani) on

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan's Most Memorable And Emotional Moments From 'Koi Mil Gaya'

The actor’s fans are waiting for his future projects. The coronavirus pandemic has further increased the wait for his fans. Reports suggest that the makers Jackky Bhagnani and Juno Chopra are thinking on a positive note to approach Hrithik Roshan for the film. However, there is no official statement on when or where the meeting up will happen. It will only be after April 15, that the industry might move ahead with projects if the pandemic situation in India is controlled. Until then, there have not been any announcements regarding the casting of The Burning Train. 

Also Read | 'Ramayan' Actor Dipika Chikhalia Wants Hrithik Roshan & Alia Bhatt As New Age Ram-Sita

In a report in a news publication, it was revealed that Hrithik is the optimum choice for the film after his high octane scenes in War. The actor essayed a stellar performance and would take the role in a new version of The Burning Train to a greater level. The film’s casting is yet to be formed due to the industry being on a standstill for a while. Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is quarantining at his Mumbai residence and has also urged his followers of millions to stay home.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan Says, 'imperative To Bust Myths' As He Shares COVID-19 Patient’s Experience

Also Read | 'The Burning Train' Remake Announced By Jackky Bhagnani And Juno Chopra; Details Inside

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
