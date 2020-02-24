Hrithik Roshan's Quirky Captions On Instagram Are Enough To Brighten Monday Mornings!

Hrithik Roshan has been one of the most outstanding actor since his first film. He has gone on to deliver stellar hits year after year with his incredible performances. His choice of films is usually loved by fans and they even appreciate the unconventional roles that he does.

Besides work, Hrithik is also quite an avid user of Instagram and has over a million followers. The actor often posts pictures with quirky captions that could crack one up. Here are some of his most quirky captions from Instagram.

Hrithik Roshan's quirky captions on Instagram

Kaabil promotions

Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil starring Yami Gautam was a tremendous success in India. The film went on to receive massive appreciation from fans and critics alike. Hence following the success, the film was released in China as well and got an amazing response from the overseas audience too.

The actor, in the photograph posed with the Chinese poster of the film and thanked all his fans for support and even mentioned the guy who was photobombing the picture.

The photoshoot

In 2017, Hrithik shared a rather bold photograph on Instagram which invited a whole bunch of fans praising him for his look. The picture appeared to be from a photoshoot for his personal brand. However, the imaginary conversation he has with the style gods in his caption just adds to the quirkiness of the post.

The broken camera

The Bang Bang actor is among one of the cool dads in Bollywood. His love for his family and especially his children is evident from his feed. The actor often shares several photographs of his sons on his page often appreciating them or making fun of them.

In this picture, the two sons of the actor appear to have broken a camera. He went ahead and posted an imaginary conversation between the two for the caption of this picture which was quite hilarious for some fans.

