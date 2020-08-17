Hrithik Roshan's Debut Was At Age 6 As An Extra In A Dance Sequence; Learn More Trivia

Hrithik Roshan has completed over two decades of his career in Bollywood and is still considered as one of the finest actors present in the industry today. The actor was last seen on the big-screen in Siddharth Anand’s action-thriller directorial, War (2019), alongside Bollywood actor, Tiger Shroff. The movie was the biggest box-office opener of the year, and also made it into the ₹200 crores club.

Along with having great acting skills, Hrithik Roshan is also often praised for his talent of being an incredible dancer. But, fans may be surprised to know that Hrithik Roshan's debut was at the very young age of just 6-years-old, as he played as an extra in a dance sequence for the movie, Asha (1980). Here are some of the other lesser-known facts about Hrithik Roshan. Read ahead.

Also Read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Hrithik Roshan's Childhood Photo With Sridevi From A Party

Hrithik Roshan's lesser-known facts

Hrithik Roshan got his first pay of ₹100 from his grandfather, J Om Prakash, which was for shaking a leg next to Jeetendra in the 1980 melodrama Aasha. The actor purchased 10 Hot Wheels cars, that were a huge rage among little boys back then.

Hrithik Roshan’s official surname is Nagrath, not Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan did his schooling from Mumbai’s Bombay Scottish School, that has a list of starry alumnis like Aamir Khan, John Abraham, Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Chopra, and Ekta Kapoor.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan And Sidharth Malhotra Review 'Gunjan Saxena', Call It 'Outstanding'

London, United Kingdom and Phuket, Thailand are two of Hrithik’s favourite holiday spots.

Hrithik Roshan was Farhan Akhtar’s first choice to play Akshaye Khanna’s character of Sid in Dil Chahta Hai and Shah Rukh Khan’s character in Don. He was also offered Swades and Siddharth’s character from Rang De Basanti. But, none of these projects, unfortunately, worked out for the actor.

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra, Hrithik Roshan, Other Celebs Applaud 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'

Hrithik Roshan’s first watch, a Swatch, was a gift from his girlfriend at the time, Sussanne, that was brought out of her own pocket money.

Even though Hrithik Roshan advocates a healthy lifestyle, he has found it hard to give up his smoking habit. But, after reading Allen Carr’s Easyway to Stop Smoking, the actor reportedly didn’t touch a single cigarette.

It was Hrithik Roshan’s grandmother who gave him the nickname, Duggu. Apparently, she was looking for a name that rhymes with her son Rakesh’s Guddu and Duggu is what you get if you keep chanting Guddu constantly.

Also Read | Sridevi's Birthday: Did You Know Sridevi Worked With Young Hrithik Roshan In This Movie?

On the work front

After giving two huge blockbusters last year, Hrithik Roshan is all set for his next movie. His upcoming movie is father Rakesh Roshan’s Krrish 4. The movie is the fourth addition to the Indian super-hero movie series, Krrish. All the previous parts of the movie have been connected to each other and it is expected that Hrithik Roshan will be taking the story forward with this part. Krrish 4 release date has not been officially announced yet as the movie is reportedly still in the making.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.