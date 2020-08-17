Hrithik Roshan's Debut Was At Age 6 As An Extra In A Dance Sequence; Learn More Trivia

Hrithik Roshan has completed over two decades of his career in Bollywood and is still considered as one of the finest actors present in the industry today. The actor was last seen on the big-screen in Siddharth Anand’s action-thriller directorial, War (2019), alongside Bollywood actor, Tiger Shroff. The movie was the biggest box-office opener of the year, and also made it into the ₹200 crores club.
Along with having great acting skills, Hrithik Roshan is also often praised for his talent of being an incredible dancer. But, fans may be surprised to know that Hrithik Roshan's debut was at the very young age of just 6-years-old, as he played as an extra in a dance sequence for the movie, Asha (1980). Here are some of the other lesser-known facts about Hrithik Roshan. Read ahead.
After giving two huge blockbusters last year, Hrithik Roshan is all set for his next movie. His upcoming movie is father Rakesh Roshan’s Krrish 4. The movie is the fourth addition to the Indian super-hero movie series, Krrish. All the previous parts of the movie have been connected to each other and it is expected that Hrithik Roshan will be taking the story forward with this part. Krrish 4 release date has not been officially announced yet as the movie is reportedly still in the making.
