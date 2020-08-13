Sridevi's Birthday: Did You Know Sridevi Worked With Young Hrithik Roshan In This Movie?

Sridevi ruled the movie scenes in the 80s and 90s. She appeared in more than 200 films and has worked with several prominent Bollywood actors as well as directors. It must be interesting to note that Hrithik Roshan has also shared screen space with the veteran actor. The Krrish actor played a small role in the film Bhagwaan Dada. The film released in 1986 and Hrithik Roshan was seen as a child actor in the film.

Did you about Hrithik Roshan and Sridevi’s appeared in a film together?

Directed by J. Omprakash, the film Bhagwaan Dada starred Rajinikanth, Rakesh Roshan, Sridevi, Tina Munim and Paresh Rawal. Rakesh Roshan’s son Hrithik Roshan appeared in a pivotal role in the film. Bhagwaan Dada was Hrithik Roshan’s last movie as a child artist, after which he made an appearance as a lead actor in Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai.

Bhagwaan Dada was a box-office hit and received positive reviews from critics. Hrithik Roshan played the character of Govinda in this movie while Sridevi was seen as Bijli in the film.

Sridevi's untimely death sent shock waves in the entire film industry. Today on Sridevi's birthanniversary, several actors paid tribute to the late actor. Back when Sridevi had passed away, Hrithik Roshan shared a heartfelt memory of him with the late actor. He shared a clip from Sridevi's movie Bhagwaan Dada and wrote that when he first met her, he was really nervous, but Sridevi was humble enough and shook hands with him pretending to be nervous, just to boost his confidence.

The actor further wrote that they had to do a laughing scene in Sridevi's movie and the diva kept laughing to make Hrithik Roshan laugh till they got the scene right.

