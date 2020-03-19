Was Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil' Rejected By Kareena Kapoor Khan And Parineeti Chopra?

Hrithik Roshan's film Kaabil was offered to Vicky Donor actor Yami Gautam after A-list actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Parineeti Chopra rejected the film. The plot of Kaabil revolved around the life of a blind man who seeks revenge from a corrupt politician and his brother for raping and killing his blind wife. The movie was written by Sanjay Masoomm and Vijay Kumar Mishra. Helmed by Sanjay Gupta, the film starred Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy, and Rohit Roy, among others. Read to know why Kareena and Parineeti rejected the film.

Did Kareena Kapoor Khan & Parineeti Chopra rejected Kaabil?

According to rumours, the role of the lead lady in the film was not a very meaty one and the female lead died before the interval itself. Also, as the story revolved around a blind man's revenge for his wife’s rape and murder, there was not much for the female lead to do and actors like Kareena and Parineeti did not want such less screen time in the movie.

Hence this was the reason stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Parineeti Chopra turned the script down and it went to Yami Gautam.

Yami Gautam played the character of a strong, independent Bengali woman Ashima in Shoojit Sircar's 2012 film Vicky Donor. Post Vicky Donor, she worked in Prabhudheva's Action Jackson alongside Ajay Devgn but her role hardly made a difference. Later, in Sriram Raghavan's 2015 thriller Badlapur, Yami played the lead opposite Varun Dhawan and it was hardly more than an extended cameo. During an interview, the Sanam Re actor had said that she was extremely excited and felt lucky to work with Hrithik.

Upcoming projects of the actors

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the movie War with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor and the movie broke many box office records in the year 2019. However, the actor has yet not made any announcements for his upcoming projects. But, according to a report on a leading entertainment website, he was approached for a remake of the movie Satte Pe Satta.

On the other hand, Yami Gautam was last seen in Ayuhsmann Khurrana starrer Bala and the film was a huge hit at the box office. She will be next seen in Puneet Khanna’s Ginny Weds Sunny. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and is scheduled to release later this year.

