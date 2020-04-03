Hrithik Roshan's Most Memorable And Emotional Moments From 'Koi Mil Gaya'

Hrithik Roshan's Koi Mil Gaya was one of the most influential films of the Bollywood film industry. The film reinvented Bollywood's sci-fi genre and also set a new standard for special effects in Indian films. Moreover, the film also had several amazing scenes that have become iconic over the years. Here are a few of the best scenes from Hrithik Roshan's Koi Mil Gaya that fans remember even to this day.

Most iconic and memorable moments from Hrithik Roshan's Koi Mil Gaya

The moment when Rohit (Hrithik Roshan) fights back against his bullies

Thanks to his Alien friend, Jaadu, Hrithik Roshan (Rohit) gains superhuman abilities but does not realize his potential until he fights back against his school bullies. At school, Hrithik Roshan is asked to pass a basketball, but his bullies immediately gang up on him and start insulting him. However, when Hrithik Roshan throws the ball at one of his bullies, he is immediately flung into the sky and falls into the basketball hoop. His enraged bullies then try to beat him up, but he fights them off with casual ease. At that moment, Hrithik Roshan realizes that his life has changed forever thanks to the Alien's intervention.

When Rohit realizes that he is super smart

Right before his fight with the bullies, Hrithik Roshan overhears a 10th standard maths question while passing by the classroom. He instantly gives the correct answer to the question, which shocks the teacher, as he is known for being a poor student. Later, Hrithik Roshan tries to enter the computer class, but the teacher insults him and commands him to leave.

When the principle shows up, the computer teacher tells him that Rohit (Hrithik Roshan) has a low IQ and cannot study normally. However, Rohit once again stuns everyone by perfectly answering the teacher's question. He then goes on to give a heartfelt speech, asking the teacher to never underestimate anyone in life.

When Rohit saves the alien from the military

During the climax of Koi Mil Gaya, the alien is abducted and tied up inside a knapsack. Soon, the police and military locate the knapsack. However, just as they are about to open the sack and capture the alien, Rohit (Hrithik Roshan) shows up and saves it at the last possible moment. But Rohit is soon stopped by his old school bullies, who want to get rid of the alien.

A dramatic fight ensues, but Rohit eventually manages to beat up all of them. Unfortunately, they stall him for long enough and the police arrive at the scene. However, when they open the bag the alien is already gone. Rohit then finds his extraterrestrial friend and wishes him an emotional and heartfelt goodbye, as he finally leaves Earth and returns to his home planet.

