Hrithik Roshan's Mom Pinkie Roshan Covid Positive But Asymptomatic; B'day In Isolation

Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan has tested positive for COVID-19. Pinkie's husband and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan confirmed the news in a recent interview with PTI. Roshan also shared wife Pinkie Roshan's health update in the interview and revealed that she is asymptomatic.

Also Read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Baby Hrithik Roshan's Never-seen-before Goofy Photo With Sridevi

Pinkie Roshan gets a sweet birthday gift as she battles with COVID-19

There were several reports from various online portals suggesting that Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan tested positive for the virus a week ago. However, her husband finally confirmed the news and revealed that she is currently under home quarantine as well as asymptomatic. Meanwhile, Pinkie as rang in her 67th birthday, she took to her Instagram handle to share how her family surprised her with a cute gift to make her day special even though she is quarantined.

Pinkie was surprised with a huge alphabet P, lit and filled with loads of roses along with silver and rose gold coloured star and heart-shaped balloons. The gift was topped with a round balloon which read, "Happy Birthday Mom". Sharing the picture on Instagram, Hrithik's mother wrote, "#myfamily brings in my birthday with this surprise at my door (sic)". Although multiple people are seen in the background, none of them can be recognised.

Check out Pinkie Roshan's Instagram post below:

Also Read | This Day That Year: Hrithik-Tiger Starrer 'War's Box Office, Amitabh's Reply, & More

Earlier on Thursday, Pinkie's husband Rakesh Roshan also took to his Instagram handle to wish his wife on her 67th birthday. Sharing a picture with her wherein they posed for the camera in workout gear, the filmmaker wrote, "Happy Birthday #Pinkie peace & happiness always. God Bless!". Take a look:

Also Read | World Mental Health Day: Anushka, Hrithik & Others Who Spoke About Mental Health Struggles

Not so long ago, the entire Roshan family had come together to celebrate Rakesh Roshan's 71st birthday, including son Hrithik's former wife Sussane Khan. For the unversed, Sussane with sons Hrehaan and Hridaan had moved in with the Super 30 actor in his Juhu apartment before the nationwide lockdown was imposed. However, according to a report by HT, Sussane has now shifted back to her own apartment in Versova with her sons. Meanwhile, Rakesh and Pinkie are currently residing at their farmhouse in Khandala.

Also Read | This Day That Year Oct 4 : Hrithik's 'Krrish 4' Plans, Anushka's Take On Nepotism & More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.