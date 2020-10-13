This Day That Year: Hrithik-Tiger Starrer 'War's Box Office, Amitabh's Reply, & More

Over the years, there have been a number of entertainment stories which made headlines. Below are some of the 'This Day That Year' stories from October 13, 2018, and 2019. Check them out below -

1) Ayushmann Khurrana's stylish photo

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his versatile roles in films which target various genres and social topics. However, the actor's fashion sense is also on top of the game which is showcased on his social media from time to time. Back in 2018, Ajay Brahmatmaj had shared a photo with actor Ayushmann Khurrana where he described him as a risktaking actor. Check it out below -

2) Amitabh Bachchan's reply to Shatrughan Sinha (2018)

Amitabh Bachchan was wished by Shatrughan Sinha on his birthday back on 2018 via a tweet. Sinha's tweet read - 'Here's wishing a very happy birthday & many healthy years ahead to my dear friend, superstar, one & only Amitabh Bacchan @SrBachchan. May your passion, energy and your indomitable spirit continue to shine & inspire people from all walks of life & across generations. God bless!!'. Check out the actor's reply below -

3) Deepika Padukone teased her next film (2019)

Deepika Padukone was last seen in the film Chhapaak. However, during the Jio MAMI festival in 2019, the actor had shared some details about her next film. Deepika had revealed that she will be venturing out in the dark comedy genre with her next film. The film was also teased to be on the romantic side. However, no details of the film were made public since then as the COVID-19 pandemic took over the world a few months later.

4) Hrithik Roshan - Tiger Shroff's War box office

Actor Hrithik Roshan and action star Tiger Shroff were seen going against each other in the film War which ended up becoming one of the most successful films for both the stars. On October 13, 2019, the film had crossed the remarkable glorious mark of earning 250 crores at the Indian box office. The film stands at being the most successful film in 2019.

