Unseen Pic Of The Day: Baby Hrithik Roshan's Never-seen-before Goofy Photo With Sridevi

Hrithik Roshan started his career as a child artist in Bollywood. Here’s a throwback picture of Roshan with late actor Sridevi on the sets of Bhagwaan Dada. In the picture, Sridevi is seen feeding a piece of cake to a little girl while others stand around her. Baby Hrithik on the other hand is captured making a goofy expression towards the camera. He looks unrecognisable in the picture.

Late actor Sridevi’s younger sister Srilatha is also spotted in the picture. Hrithik Roshan is seen donning a blue sweatshirt while Sridevi is seen wearing a beautiful saree. Take a look at Hrithik Roshan’s unseen picture on the sets of Bhagwaan Dada.

Ok, this is too, too cute. @iHrithik @SrideviBKapoor during the making of Bhagwaan Daada.

Not sure what #HrithikRoshan is doing there!

BTW that's #Sridevi's younger sis #Srilatha on her right. Anyone know who else is in the pic? pic.twitter.com/AOhDyrvkHd — Sridevi (@SrideviKapoor) July 27, 2019

Hrithik Roshan helps Indian ballet dancer

In the recent past, Hrithik Roshan extended a helping hand towards a 20-year old Indian ballet dancer who wanted to fulfill his dream of pursuing his career in abroad. Hrithik donated some amount to ballet dancer Kamal Singh, a Delhi boy whose father drives an e-rickshaw to earn a living for the family so that he can pursue his career in performing arts. He is also the first Indian dancer to get admission in the prestigious English National Ballet School of London, England. But due to the shortage of funds, he was unable to procure his dream and turn it into reality. Hrithik has financially helped out the aspiring ballet dancer so that the person may travel abroad to join a professional learning institute to further explore his artistic side and make a career in performing arts.

Kamal's teacher Fernando Guilera took to his Instagram and thanked Hrithik for his generous donation that brought him closer to achieving his goal. Fernando shared a snapshot of the money that came in the account from HRX films and wrote, “Thank you so much Hrithik Roshan and HRX Films for supporting my student". Take a look at the picture.

On the work front

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the film War, alongside actor Tiger Shroff. Now, the actor is expected to be a part of the film Krissh 4. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, Krissh is a superhero film and actor Hrithik Roshan has been a solo lead in each film of the franchise. However, there have been no recent announcements regarding the shooting of the film.

