Hrithik Roshan's Sunday Night Watch List Includes 'Baaghi 3'; Read More

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff shared the screen space together in the 2019 commercial success War. Tiger Shroff's next release was Baaghi 3, which is another action thriller film. The film had been released on Disney+ streaming application. The actor had taken to Instagram to share the hardships of shooting action scenes in the post after its online release. Hrithik Roshan appreciated Shroff and said that he will watch the movie next.

Also Read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Hrithik Roshan & Sister Sunaina's Candid Photo Defines Sibling Love

In the post that Tiger Shroff shared on Instagram, the actor can be seen indulging in high octane stunts. Tiger Shroff is seen throwing punches at the oncoming goons and thugs. In the background are dismantled helicopters and buildings. A scene is a snippet from a popular scene from the film Baaghi 3. Hrithik Roshan believes that all this is worth the Sunday night watch.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff Starrer 'War': Here's Some Trivia About The Blockbuster

Here is the video that Tiger Shroff shared on his IG

Tiger Shroff had written, “Every day on set was torture, every punch i landed was like hitting slabs of ice, was a blessing every day we all made it home in one piece. Here’s a clip for you guys! #Baaghi3 now streaming on @disneyplushotstarvip!" To this Hrithik replied, “Watching this tonight" on May 3 2020. Hrithik Roshan is still close to Tiger Shroff by the looks of this interaction.

Also Read | Throwback To Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff's "War", That Later Broke Box Office Records

Hrithik Roshan’s reaction

Snippet Credits: Tiger Shroff’s Instagram post

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan And Sister Sunaina Share Endearing Bond And These Instances Are Proof

Reports suggest that the two action stars are really close in real life. Even during the shoot, there was no ego clash between the two. Tiger had revealed in an interview that he looks up to Hrithik Roshan and is an admirer of the actor's work. Hrithik Roshan, on the other hand, looks out for Tiger Shroff, as per the reports.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.